Franklin Delano Lynn, 85, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Brookdale Retirement Community, Latrobe. He was born July 16, 1934 in Everett, a son of the late Edgar and Bernice (Brallier) Lynn. Frank is survived by his loving family, his wife Lois (Watson) Lynn, whom he married Feb. 26, 1955; their three children, Frank Lynn Jr. and his wife, Nancy, Jeanne Kiss and her late husband, John, and David Lynn and his wife, Barbara; their four grandchildren, Patrick, David Jr. and his wife, Mariah, Danielle, and Megan; his sister, Mary Knopsnyder; and his brother, Edgar Lynn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Galen Lynn; his sister, Ruth Giraulo; and his son-in-law, John Kiss. His family moved to Scottdale when Frank was a young boy and he graduated from Scottdale High School, Class of 1953. Frank was very proud of his work ethic that he developed as a paperboy and by doing odd jobs in the summer and after school. He began working for Penn Line Service in 1953 and was eventually promoted as the manager over the equipment and supply resources. Frank became a major stockholder and loved the company and what he did, so much that he continued to work at Penn Line for 59 years. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Scottdale, and the Scottdale Fireman's Club. He was also a social member of the Brookman-Hernley Post 7781 of Scottdale. He loved to travel, hike, fish, and hunt. He and Lois could be found on trails surrounding Ohiopyle on most weekends. The family wishes to recognize our great friends who helped both Frank and Lois as they aged: Bonnie, Mary, Kelly, Jan, Sue, and Denise, and more recently, the wonderful staff at Brookdale and Redstone.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 600 Mulberry St., Scottdale, PA 15683, in Frank's memory. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 16, 2019