Franklin E. Fink, 78, of Unity Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home. He was born June 23, 1940, in Derry Township, a son of the late Albert and Agnes (Campbell) Fink. Franklin was a veteran of the Army. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a furnace operator for Carbide in Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings. He is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Rita (Shober) Fink; his son, Jeffrey Fink and his wife, Terri; his granddaughter, Eden Fink; his siblings, Jim, Lou, Ruth, Ida and Thelma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.

