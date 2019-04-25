Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin E. Fink


1940 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin E. Fink Obituary
Franklin E. Fink, 78, of Unity Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home. He was born June 23, 1940, in Derry Township, a son of the late Albert and Agnes (Campbell) Fink. Franklin was a veteran of the Army. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a furnace operator for Carbide in Irwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings. He is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Rita (Shober) Fink; his son, Jeffrey Fink and his wife, Terri; his granddaughter, Eden Fink; his siblings, Jim, Lou, Ruth, Ida and Thelma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More