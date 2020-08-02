1/
Franklin H. "Jim" Heide, 83, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Laughlin, Nev., and a former longtime resident of Weltytown, Pa., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Born Nov. 14, 1936, Jim was the son of the late August H. Heide and Mary P. (Snyder) Heide. Following graduation from Hurst High School in 1954, he served in the Army in Korea during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Jim worked at Latrobe Steel and was a member of United Steelworkers Local No. 1537. He was a member of the VFW in United, Pa. In retirement, he could be found many mornings sharing coffee and news with friends at McDonald's. He always generously helped family and friends, from buying groceries to driving them to medical appointments near and far. Jim is survived by his son, James H. Heide (Deanna), of Colorado Springs; grandson, Joshua Guy (Samantha), of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandson, Zachary Heide, and granddaughter Sarah Heide, of Colorado Springs; and two great-grandsons. He is also survived by his sisters, Willa Hochheimer, of Fredericksburg, Va.; Dora Conrath, of Pleasant Unity, Pa.; and Karen Heide, of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his brothers, The Rev. August W. Heide and Paul E. Heide. There are no public services.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
