Franklin M. Cole, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Clarence B. and Mable May Cole. Franklin was a graduate of the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pittsburgh, Class of 1954. He was presently an employee of Carry All Products of Connellsville, as a laborer, for a number of years. Previously, he was employed for most of his life by numerous lumber companies in the area. Franklin was also owner/operator of his family farm, Coleland Dairy Farm. Franklin was an avid hunter and participated in numerous hunting trips within the United States, Africa and Canada. Franklin was an honorable and kind gentleman who loved his family and was loved in return. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Della E. Miller Cole, whom he married Sept. 22, 1956, in Alverton Church of God; also survived by his adoring children, Emmett L. Cole and wife, Kathleen, of Connellsville, Candy S. Sefchik and husband, Jeffrey, of Alverton, James R. Cole and wife, Mariya, of Brookville, and Timothy L. Cole and wife, Edith, of Mt. Pleasant; and his loving grandchildren, Benjamin Byriel, Regina Arbogast and husband, Philip, Robert Cole and wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Thorne and husband, Michael, Jacob Sefchik, Elizabeth Chestnutt and husband, Stewart, Cameron Glenn, Nicholas and Preston Cole, Natalie, Katelyn and Alex Arbogast and Preston and Adaleigh Cole.

Family and friends are cordially invited from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the hour of his funeral service, Tuesday, in the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with Pastor Lee Kline, of Alverton Church of God, officiating.

