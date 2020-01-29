Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Fred A. Angelone Jr.


1951 - 2020
Fred A. Angelone Jr. Obituary
Fred A. Angelone Jr., 68, of Penn Township, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1951, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Alfred and Clara (Wacker) Angelone. Fred is survived by his beloved spouse of 39 years, Jane (Hallock) Angelone; son, Alex (Cassie) Angelone; daughter, Lexi Angelone; sister, Sandy Friez; brother, Rick (Rhonda) Angelone; mother-in-law, Ann (Zubaty) Hallock; and his dog, Zoey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law Frank "Fritz" Hallock and sister-in-law Susan Hallock. Fred was always there for his family and friends and enjoyed not only cutting his grass, but his neighbors' as well. He was an extremely optimistic, funny, people person who was always there if you needed him. He also enjoyed golfing, watching "The Big Bang Theory," sunsets and listening to the Beach Boys. He worked for Mitsubishi International Trading for 42 years as a general manager.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon Saturday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Inurnment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center, 5324 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224; or Adoptions From the Heart, 116 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
