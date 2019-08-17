|
|
Fred E. Mitchell, 58, of Mt. Pleasant (East Huntingdon Township), passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home. Fred was born June 27, 1961, in Greensburg, the son of Benjamin Mitchell, of West Newton, and the late Ruth Marlene Kimberly Mitchell. Fred was employed by BenBilt Building Systems and by Walmart Mt. Pleasant. Fred was a loving husband, father and son; his favorite pastimes were watching his son Alex's hockey games and gardening with his son Matthew. In addition to his father, Fred is survived by his wife, Michele Schmitz Mitchell; sons, Alexander and Matthew; a sister, Sharon Kelly, of Penn Hills; sister-in-law, Carla Mitchell, of Mt. Pleasant; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Terri Griffith; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Travis, Jared, Clarissa and Michaela Mitchell, and Brian Kelly. In addition to his mother, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Mitchell; father- and mother-in-law, James and Mary Ann Schmitz; and brother-in-law, Lee Kelly.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Please visit Fred's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019