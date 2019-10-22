Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Fred Fowler


1934 - 09
Fred Fowler Obituary
Fred Fowler, 85, known to many as "Fabulous," passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. He was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Ligonier to Frederick and Margaret (Laughner) Fowler. He was preceded in death by his devoted loving wife, Barbara (Sagel) Fowler, and most recently his loving companion, Arlo Herbert. Fred served in the Army from 1957-1959. Fred was a lifelong sports enthusiast. The game of golf was his passion. He was a former club champion at Latrobe Country Club. Fred was the owner of Charter Sales and Supply Co. Fred spent the last several years living in Westerville, Ohio. Playing bridge at the Senior Center became a favorite pastime. Fred was a true gentleman, impeccably polite and always well dressed. He loved to share a story, recite a limerick and tell a good joke to anyone and everyone he met. Above all, he was an exceptionally proud dad to Rebecca (Steve) Swisher and Deborah (Rob) Shearer and grandpa to Carly, Courtney, Caroline and Nick.
A celebratory luncheon in his hometown of Latrobe will be announced at a later date.
Those who wish may contribute to the Republican National Committee (GOP.com) in his memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2019
