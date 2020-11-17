1/1
Fred Gromicko
Fred Gromicko, 93, of Harwick, arrived at the "great polka dance hall" in heaven on a warm November morning. The sun was shining and the angels were singing when Fred danced his way into heaven. As the owner of Freddie's Automatic Transmissions, in Springdale, for more than 30 years and covering five decades, he will be remembered by his customers, not only as the "go to guy" for repairing their vehicles, but also as their loyal friend and confidant. At 93, Fred lived a long life and was known for his love of music, the accordion and polka dancing, as well as a knack for storytelling. A compassionate soul, he was always there to lend a helping hand to others. He was born in Bairdford, the son of the late Nickifor and Mary (Ruby) Gromicko. Fred married the late Barbara (Hwostow) Gromicko in 1951 and is survived by four children, Frederick Gromicko, Marcia Festa, Greg Gromicko and Barb Gromicko, and their respective spouses; five grandchildren, and brother, Nick Gromicko. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sisters Annie Majewski, Elizabeth Obrokta and Mary Call. Fred was laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Barbara, at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Funeral services were in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Starr Road, Russellton. All services were private due to COVID-19 restrictions. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com or may be sent to PO Box 298, Harwick, PA 15049.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
