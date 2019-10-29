|
|
Fred H. Eller, 76, of Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Loyalhanna Care Center. He was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Hopewell and was a son of the late Raymond and Beulah Ritchey Eller. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a truck driver for more than 22 years. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and Teamster's Local No. 557 of Baltimore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, James Eller. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathleen J. (Griffith) Eller; three children, Tammy (Mike) McCabe, of Holland, N.Y., Jeffrey S. Eller, of Concord, N.C., and Michael T. (Nikki) Eller, of Humboldt, Tenn.; eight grandsons, Shaun, Brandon (Erica) and Justin McCabe and Michael, Jereme, Preston, Carson and Mason Eller; three great-granddaughters, Addison, Saiige and Arieona; a sister, Cindy (Steve) Peterson, of Celebration, Fla.; a brother, Clem (Betty) Eller, of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and his beloved faithful companion, Taffy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Fred's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday with his pastor, Joshua H. Ricketts, officiating.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center for their compassionate care of Fred while he was a guest. To leave a condolence or tribute for Fred or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2019