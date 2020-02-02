Home

Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA
Fred Hornung Obituary
Fred Hornung, 91, of Eastmont, Wilkins Township, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. Hornung; loving father of Lynne Dominijanni (Dominic), of Penn Hills, Gayle Shubert (Albert), of Cranberry Township, Joyce Delesandro (Anthony), of Naples, Fla., and Jon Hornung (Coleen Kendall Downie), of Naples, Fla.; cherished grandfather of Kristen Labatsky (David), Michael Dominijanni, Lauren Devinney (Matthew), Sara Hahn (Kyle), Leighanne Shubert, Makenzie Hornung, Jacob Hornung, and Gabrielle Hornung; great-grandfather of Jackson Mills, Roman and Lorenzo Devinney, Hayden Labatsky, Tristan Ralston, and Clare Hahn; brother of the late Wilma Lonie; and brother-in-law of Roy Lonie and Suzanne Pore. Fred worked at PNC Bank for 40 years and retired as a vice president. He was very athletic and was an excellent golfer and artist. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
