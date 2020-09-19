1/1
Fred J. Burk
1937 - 2020
Fred J. Burk, 83, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at home. He was born June 28, 1937, in Greensburg, a son of the late John T. and Elizabeth E. (Breegle) Burk, and was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey A. Burk. Fred was a retired employee of Westinghouse Air Brake Corp., Wilmerding. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin, where he volunteered for the Salvation Army and the church food pantry, a 50-year member of Shidle Lodge No. 601, Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, and a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Westmoreland Forest No. 77. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara J. (Watson) Burk; his daughter, Sandra Burk Kutz, of North Huntingdon; a brother, Jerry Burk; brother-in-law, Paul Litzinger; also a nephew and nieces, David, Cathy, Karen, and special niece, Cindy. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in First Presbyterian Church, 617 Main St., Irwin, with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating. Those attending the service, please go directly to the church. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, 800-272-3900. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
