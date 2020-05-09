Fred j. Penzenstadler
1945 - 2020
Fred J. Penzenstadler, 75, of West Deer Township, died early Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born April 28, 1945, in Kirchheim, Austria, to the late Frank and Mary (Stoegbauer) Penzenstadler. Fred grew up in Hampton, graduating from Hampton High School in 1963. He then went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees in German and American Literature from Duquesne University. Fred served his country during the Vietnam War in the Army as a First Lieutenant in the Special Forces unit. When he returned, he earned his second master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He taught high school for 37 years in the Hempfield Area High School, where he taught German and American Literature. Fred was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, and was a prayer group leader for St. Richard's Parish, Richland Township. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming, woodworking, rebuilding cars and especially enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Joan A. (Hanlon) Penzenstadler; his children, Fred J. (Christy) Penzenstadler Jr., of West Deer, Heidi Jo (Robert) Kay, of Queensbury, N.Y., Erec J. (Kelly) Penzenstadler, of Harrison Township, and Holly Joy (Kevin) McIlwain, of Center Township; grandchildren; and his siblings, Edith Willis, of North Carolina, Anthony (Sue) Penzenstadler, of Kansas City, Kan., Joseph (Shelby) Penzenstadler, of White Plains, Md., and Ernest (Terry) Panzenstadler, of Hernan, Va. With the present health crisis, a private family viewing was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. A private funeral Mass was held in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, West Deer, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Following the Mass, he was buried in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, West Deer. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr P. One of the best teachers I ever had. 3 years of homeroom and 3 years of German. Thank you.
Mark Jones
Student
May 9, 2020
Mr. Penzenstadler was one of my teachers at Hempfield in the early 1980s. He stands out in my memory as one of the nicest teachers there. May he Rest In Peace.
Vic Evangelist
Student
May 9, 2020
Joan and Family: Fred has ended his earthly journey, but he certainly has made his mark on the many he worked with as a parent, teacher, and a devout Catholic. he is home with his Lord and Savior now. he will rest in peace.
Vince Carr
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
So sorry to see about Mr. Penzenstadler. He was my homeroom teacher at Hempfield his first few years there. A very nice man. Janice Campbell Hawk.
Janice Hawk
Acquaintance
