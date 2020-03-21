|
Fred "Nundo" Martini, 92, of Harrison City, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born May 5, 1927, in Claridge, son of the late Joseph and Cesarina Trussardo Martini. In addition to his parents, Nundo was preceded in death by his brother, Reno Martini; sister, Emma Martini Szakos; son, Frederick "Rick" Martini; and daughter, Nancy Martini. He is survived by wife, June Condo Martini; two sons, James Joseph and wife, Carol, and Mark and wife, Judi; grandchildren, Juliann Martini Bucci (Lou), Brenda Martini Veverka (Jason), Beau Diers (Lela), Brandon Diers (Erin) and Stephanie and Lara Martini; and great-grandchildren, MaKenzie and Victoria Veverka, Dominic and Madison Bucci, Aria and Charlie Diers and Kaia and Cameron Diers. Nundo was a member of St. Barbara Church and served in the Navy in World War II. He had a deep passion for baseball and played in the Minor Leagues from 1948-1952 for the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. He was also one of the original founding members of the Penn Township Midget Football Program and was a very successful coach for more than 25 years. In light of the current health concerns, all visitations and services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 3343 Pennsylvania 130, Penn Township, PA 15636. Online condolences may be given at www.lindsay-jobefuneralhome.com.