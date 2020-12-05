Freda Louise Johnson Kohl, beloved wife for 68 years to James "Jim" Kohl Jr. passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was the caring mother of James Kohl III and Lynn Anne Hoyle (Ron) and dedicated grandmother to Stephen and Joshua. Freda is also survived by her sister, Roxy Anne Guest, of Jeannette, nephew, Neil A. Guest (Linda), of North Huntingdon, and great-niece, April, and great-nephew, Eric, and their families as well as a cousin, Gus Johnson. Freda was born in Pittsburgh and resided in the area for the next 50 years and was also a longtime resident of Walnut Creek, Calif. Freda was born to Fred Oscar Johnson and Dorothy Elizabeth Bashline. Freda and her sister, Roxy, were the closest of sisters, playing duets on the piano, ice skating together at Duquesne Gardens and swimming at Highland Park. Freda attended Peabody High School in Pittsburgh until her mother passed away in 1945. The family then moved to Jeannette where Freda would complete her senior year and meet her future husband, Jim, in homeroom. Freda entered Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing in Greensburg, (associated with Seton Hill University) and made lifelong friends with several girls including Lorena Silvis Long and Pat Fink Bair. Freda graduated as a registered nurse and Jim graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, when he was immediately called to serve in the Army as second lieutenant during the Korean Conflict. They were married in 1952 over Labor Day weekend at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where both families were members. Their first home was in Petersburg, Va., where Jim was at Army Quartermaster School in Ft. Lee before being transferred to Indiantown Gap, Pa. Jim finished serving his country in Korea and upon return they moved to Crafton, where their son, James III was born. Jim began working for PriceWaterhouse & Co. and became a CPA. Then they moved to Wilkinsburg and daughter Lynn was born. Weeks later, they were transferred to West Virginia where Freda and Jim were active Elm Grove Lutheran Church in Wheeling. After returning to Pittsburgh, Jim's new position took him to every major city in the US and Freda accompanied him on many of the trips. They bought a home in Mt. Lebanon, living there over 18 years, developing many lifelong friends. The family was involved for years at Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church. Freda studied the "Bethel Bible Series" and participated in League of Women Voters and PTA. Freda loved being a home-maker, cherished her family, supporting Jim, and entertaining business associates. Once Lynn graduated from high school, Freda began working at John Kane Hospital for seniors as a registered nurse. While Jim was working with Gulf Oil, they were transferred to Houston, Texas, leaving their fair city of Pittsburgh. They enjoyed their new Texas life, traveling all around the state, joined Kinsman Lutheran Church and Freda worked at a Hallmark gift shop, quickly making new friends. In the mid-eighties, they relocated to northern California, living in Walnut Creek. They discovered St. Matthew Lutheran Church and were active the next 35 years. Freda enjoyed teaching Sunday school, the evangelism committee, JYC, Capital Fund Raising team and volunteering at Loaves and Fishes. Freda became a Stephen minister and enjoyed supporting members with personal challenges. She was active in Grandmother's Group, the Ruth Circle /Gather Group and "Early Risers" at St. Matthew. Freda and Jim entertained together when Jim was president of the Shrine Club for Shriners Hospital for Children
. Jim traveled quite a bit while working for Chevron and Freda went with him when possible. After Jim retired, they purchased a new home, where Freda loved her fruit and rose trees. They felt very fortunate to spend time with each of their grandsons from birth and were thrilled to stay in Walnut Creek to be near them. Freda delighted in cooking for the family during the holidays as well as dinner several days a week. Pot roast and chicken and waffles were the boys favorite so were regularly on the menu. Freda was an adoring grandmother, planning many birthday celebrations for the grandkids with balloons, cake, favors and decorations. Jim and Freda loved going to Rancho Mirage in the winter and renting a home at Lake Tahoe in the summer where the whole family vacationed each June. Jim and Freda enjoyed traveling and visited England, Sweden, Switzerland and Germany and shared many memorable trips to Hawaii, Freda's favorite. Freda always looked forward to dogsitting her "grand-dogs" whenever Lynn was traveling. Freda and Jim moved to Senior Living at Oakmont of Concord in 2017. The family wishes to thank the care team at East Bay Hospice and the staff at Oakmont of Concord. The celebration of life service is private due to COVID-19. Memorial donations in Freda's name may be made to: St. Matthew Lutheran Church Foundation, 399 Wiget Lane, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 or The Gardens at Heather Farm, 1540 Marchbanks Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.