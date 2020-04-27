Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Frederick A. Bralski


1948 - 2020
Frederick A. Bralski Obituary
Frederick A. Bralski, 71, of Springdale, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born Sept. 30, 1948, in Natrona Heights, son of the late Zygmunt and Helen (Prager) Bralski. Fred served his country during the Vietnam War serving in the Army. He retired as a lab technician from PPG Industries in Springdale. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially loved time with his grandchildren, Cassidy, Tommy and Colton, and his two loyal companions, Rex and Gizmo. Fred also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sherry (Baranowski) Bralski; children, Mark Bralski and Heather (Toni) Canzian; grandchildren, Cassidy, Tommy and Colton; sister, Gwen (Bralski) Hagins; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, David Bralski. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services for Fred will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
