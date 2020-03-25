|
Frederick Lloyd Ansel passed away Sunday, March 22,2020, at Transitions Healthcare, Irwin. He was the husband of Linda L. (Squib) Ansel. They shared 52 years of marriage together. Born in Latrobe, he was the son of the late George M. Ansel and the late Maryann (Patterson) Thomas. He graduated from Derry High School in 1966. He enlisted and served in the Navy from 1966 to 1986. He was employed at Lenox Crystal, then went to college at CCAC for environmental engineering. He then was employed at Kevrick and Berner as a safety director until retirement at the age of 67. He is survived by his spouse, Linda (Squib) Ansel; two children, son, Frederick L. Ansel Jr., and daughter, Sherry L. (Ansel) Helinsky and husband, Michael; and five grandchildren that include Kendra Wagner and Paul Helinsky. The interment will be at held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville at a date to be announced. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, please donate to s Project in Frederick Ansel's name. Please visit Frederick's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.