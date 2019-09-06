|
Frederick D. Sever, 75, of West Newton (South Huntingdon Township), went to be with our Lord Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born July 2, 1944, in Greensburg, a son of the late John Jr. and Ella Mae Buhrie Sever. Fred was a contractor for Westinghouse in nuclear service division, testing and inspections of power plants throughout the country. In the past several years, he was a nuclear equipment technician for EMA Department in New Stanton Systems One/WECTEC. Fred enjoyed camping in Cameron County and Pymatuning, and had a passion for car racing and listening to polkas and country music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John Sever lll, Helen Cimino and Geraldine Krzemien. He is survived by his beloved wife, Doreen Mastele Sever; son, Anthony "Tony" Sever and wife, Genia, of Coal City, W.Va.; a grandson, Anthony Sever and wife, Kristen, of Beckley, W.Va.; a great-granddaughter, Lyla; brother-in-law, Frank Krzemien; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former daughter-in-law, Suzanne Sever; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Brigg and Michele Forgie and husband, Alex; and brother-in-law, Karl Mastele and wife, Roseann. He was not only loved by his family but also his coworkers, who enjoyed his dry humor.
As per Fred's wishes, there will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Gilmore Cemetery, Austin, Pa., Cameron County. L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Smithton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made in Fred's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019