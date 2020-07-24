Frederick "Freddie" Eugene Fry, 75, left the confines of this world Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was the beloved and adored husband of 51 years to Elaine Blandina Fry and an awesome father and hero to Adam Taylor Fry and Lawrence Frederick Fry. He is also survived by his brother, John Fry, and sisters, Elizabeth Wagman and Diane Chesky. Freddie Fry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Fry and Elizabeth Brunot Fry. He was a proud veteran of the Air Force. It is an understatement to say how dear of a grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin and fishing buddy he was. As he traveled, Freddie Fry created friendships around the world. He leaves behind so very many people who will deeply mourn his passing and will fondly remember the cherished memories they created together. There will be a celebration of his exceptionally full and accomplished life as soon as it is safe to do so.



