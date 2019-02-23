Frederick F. Skrabski, 84, of White Oak, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Ann (Petras) Skrabski for 63 years; loving father of David F. Skrabski, of McKeesport, Susan L. (Keith) Knox, of White Oak, Daniel R. (Sharon) Skrabski, of South Park, Douglas E. (Sharon Garvey) Skrabski, of Pittsburgh, and Sharon A. (Gary) Bethel, of Greensburg. Fred cherished his grandchildren, Ashton, Tyler, Justin and Zack; and his great-granddaughter, Angela. She was the brother of Carol (Jack) Myers, Marcia (late Gary) Romanik, the late Robert (surviving spouse, Carmen) Skrabski and the late Ted (late Julie) Skrabski. Fred was a Navy Reserve veteran and a sales agent and financial planner for Prudential. He retired in 1993 from Prudential's White Oak office with 33 years of service. Fred was a devout Christian and expressed his faith as a community volunteer with The Intersection, an outreach program for the disadvantaged, and with the Pittsburgh Cursillo Movement, with whom Fred visited the imprisoned. He also was an automobile enthusiast, and served as the family and neighborhood mechanic for decades. As a father, he was an important volunteer, organization leader and coach with the White Oak Athletic Association. Above all, Fred's family was his greatest passion and was closest to his heart.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Angela Merici Church. Fred will be laid to rest with military honors in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial donations may be sent to The Intersection, 115 7th St., P.O. Box 827, McKeesport, PA 15132. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 23, 2019