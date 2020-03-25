|
|
Frederick John "Rip" Repicky, 79, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Duquesne, a son of the late John and Helen (August) Repicky. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machinist for Westinghouse R & D of Churchill with 40 years of service. He was a veteran of the Army. He was a member of the Community Church, in Harrison City. He loved the Lord Jesus and came to know Him through his Pastor Rich Phipps. Fred had an appreciation the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, loved to golf and liked music and movies. Fred had a great sense of humor and liked to tell jokes and always had a good story to tell. "Rip" brought hard work and passion to everything he did, was loved by many and was a true family man. Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly 36 years, Mary C. (Cavanaugh) Repicky; children, Craig J. Repicky and his wife, Christine, Jill Repicky and fiance, Jim, Beth Brackney and her husband, Mark, Michael J. Repicky and Daniel J. Repicky; seven grandchildren, Jacob J., Luke J. and Seth J. Repicky, Tessa M. Gasparro, Anastasia M. Vertes, Dane A. and Devin A. Brackney; two great-grandchildren, Carson J. Repicky and Ryder T. Gasparro; brother, Bruce J. Repicky and his wife, Maggie; niece, Jessica Repicky; sister-in-law, Ruth C. Ish and her husband, Don; and niece, Amanda Ish. Rip had many wonderful long-lasting friendships including his best friend of 74 years, Lawrence Galata. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Rita (Bost) Repicky. Fred is also survived by many members of the Bost family. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, there will be no visitation. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.