Frederick J. Szoch, 69, of Allegheny Township, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. He was born in New Kensington on Nov. 9, 1950, was a son of the late Joseph and Blanche Romanoski Szoch and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Szoch was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a baker for his family's business, Joe's Bakery in New Kensington. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, attending high school musicals and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams. He is survived by his sister, Alexsandra Trofka, of Maui, Hawaii, and brother, Ted Szoch, of Allegheny Township. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 pm. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
