Frederick L. Attenberger


Frederick L. Attenberger, 74, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was born July 21, 1944, in Greensburg, a son of the late John F. and Ethel F. Roadway Attenberger. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Larry Attenberger, and three sisters, Drusilla Attenberger, Janice Pape and Marlene Reseker. He is survived by a son, Mark (Lisa) Attenberger, of South Greensburg; a daughter, Tammy Attenberger, of South Greensburg; three brothers, Ed (Mary Ella), of Jeannette, Barry (Beverly), of Greensburg, and Kenneth (Leslie), of Frisco, Texas; a sister, Darlene Pape, of South Greensburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. Fred loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ryan Mathias, Tyler Mathias, Chad Mathias, Dillon Attenberger, Zoe Mathias and Skylar Mathias.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be private.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
