|
|
Frederick Lowe Nicholls, 93, of Indiana, Pa., died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Mr. Nicholls was born Dec. 4, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Delphia Hunter and Louise Marie Lowe Nicholls. Fred graduated from Latrobe High School in 1943 and entered the Navy in February 1944, during World War II. He completed Naval Training School for engineering and served through 1946, participating in four Naval Campaigns. After his honorable discharge, Fred enrolled in the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, graduating with honors in 1948. In 1960, Fred and Anna (Loncar) were married and lived in Indiana, Pa., for almost 55 years, where he worked for two prominent Indiana funeral directors until his retirement. Fred's lifetime passion was antique automobiles. He held memberships in The Western PA Region and the Punxsutawney Region Antique Automobile Clubs. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Anna (Loncar) Nicholls, in 2016; and by all of his immediate family.
Private entombment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 6, 2019