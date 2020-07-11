Frederick Lerch, 85, formerly of Lower Burrell and currently of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, Ariz. Born July 17, 1934, in Harwick, Frederick lived in Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Hawaii while in the USAF until he retired, then resided in West Deer, Wexford, New Kensington and Lower Burrell before moving to Mesa, Ariz. in 2016. He retired from the USAF and the USPS and enjoyed traveling, gardening, photography, painting, jazz music, golf and cooking. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie Snyder Lerch; and his youngest daughter, Denise Lerch Olar, both of Arizona; his grandchildren, Melanie Olar, Amanda Olar (Dustin) Hazer, Fred Young and Anthony Russo; siblings, Gloria Lerch Fleischer, of California, Donald (Joan) Lerch, of California, Casper Lerch Jr., of Washington Township, and John (Bernadette) Lerch, of West Deer Township. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Lerch (1981); his daughter, Sherry Lerch (2014); and his parents, Casper and Anna Lerch Sr. A private funeral will be held at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Private burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Tarentum, with full military honors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store