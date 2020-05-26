Frederick R. Abbott
1932 - 2020
Frederick R. Abbott, 87, of Ligonier, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1932, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Walter E. and Anna Abrams Abbott. Fred had retired from AT&T after 37 years of service. He was an Army veteran and was a past commander of the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post No. 267 in Ligonier and had been the adjutant for many years. He always wanted to help veterans, and it is appropriate that he passed on Memorial Day weekend. He liked photography and golfing in his spare time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlee Wester Abbott; his sister, Audrey Catrow; and his brother, Richard Abbott. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Sullivan, of White Oak, and Susan Abbott, Russell C. Abbott (Jennifer) and Patricia Abbott, all of Ligonier; three grandchildren, Douglas and Kelley Sullivan and Kiersten Abbott; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. As per his request, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
