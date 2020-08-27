1/
Frederick W. Weber
1933 - 2020
Frederick W. Weber, 87, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. He was born May 3, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late William and Katherine (Domiano) Weber, and was also preceded in death by a brother, Kerry Weber. Fred retired as maintenance supervisor of Kennywood Park, West Mifflin, where he was employed for 51 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin, Shidle Lodge 601, Free and Accepted Masons, Irwin, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh, and Syria Temple, Pittsburgh. He was a volunteer of Norwin Area Meals On Wheels and enjoyed yard work and taking care of his flower beds. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie H. (Huwalt) Weber; his daughter, Kristen R. (Thomas) Taylor, of North Huntingdon; the joys of his life, his granddaughters, Addison and Gabi; his siblings, Howard (Lynne) Weber, of North Huntingdon, Wilfred (Fern) Weber, of Berlin, N.J., King Weber (the late Ruth), of Washington, Mary Kay Weber, of North Huntingdon, Jeffrey (Carole) Weber, of Hempfield Township, and Kim Weber and her husband, Kevin Kennedy, of Vero Beach, Fla.; also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Presbyterian Church, 617 Main St., Irwin, with the Rev. Dr. Ronald Wakeman officiating. Those attending the service go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Shidle Lodge will hold a masonic funeral service at 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church or Norwin Meals On Wheels. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2020.
