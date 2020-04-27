Home

Fredrick S. Lantz


1930 - 2020
Fredrick S. Lantz Obituary
Fredrick S. Lantz, 89, of Irwin, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Philippi, W.Va., to Gordon and Clara (Bolyard) Lantz. Fredrick was a corporal in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Irwin and Cloverleaf country clubs, the VFW Post 8430 and the Moose. Fredrick enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing bridge. He will be greatly missed by his many close friends. Fredrick is survived by his sister, Donna (Fred) Wilson; and his cherished cat, Squeeky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ann C. Lantz; and sisters, Evelyn Smalley and Dorothy Reed. As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are entrusted to the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, PA 15636, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the ASPCA by visiting www.aspca.org or by calling 800-628-0028. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
