Freeda McNair, 96, of New Stanton, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. Born Sept. 9, 1924, in Confluence, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Ethel Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, of 56 years. They spent the majority of their happily married years in Armbrust, where they were members of Armbrust Weslyan Church. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by children, Daniel and Rosie, grandson; Gary; and many brothers and sisters. Freeda was a hard worker. She was a nurse's aide at many local facilities and took care of disabled adults for Domcare. She loved to take care of her home and cook for her family. She was an excellent baker and made sure to teach all her grandchildren her beloved recipes. She is survived by two sisters and three children, Shirley, William Jr. and Sherry. Freeda is also survived by a granddaughter-in law, Rebecca; and seven grandchildren, Donna, Gini, Cliff, Bobbie Jo, Kenny, Daniel Jr.and Courtney and many great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be welcomed from 10 a.m. to noon Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Her funeral service will be private with her son-in-law, the Rev. Paul Mitchell, officiating.



