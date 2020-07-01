Frieda M. Bogac
1938 - 2020
Frieda M. Bogac, 81, of Herminie, passed away Monday morning, June 29, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Arona, and was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Koby) Hutter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Amilicare (Mick) Biancheria. Frieda retired as secretary to Judge James R. Kelley throughout his judicial career, in the Greensburg office for 30 years. She was a member of St. Edward Church in Herminie. She adored and loved spending time with her grandchildren attending their activities. Visiting their camp up north with the family, was always a special day. Frieda is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William A. Bogac; two sons, William Bogac, of Herminie, and Robert Bogac, of Arona; daughter, Penny (Scott) John, of Uniontown; six special grandchildren, Samuel, Andrew and Elizabeth John and Cody, Abigail and Dalton Bogac; sisters, Janice Hutter, of Arona, Shirley Biancheria, of Irwin, and Sherry (Lou) Guerrieri, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephew and great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Her kindness and smile will forever be remembered. There will be no public visitation per Frieda's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, in charge of arrangements. Please make contributions to St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637, in memory of Frieda. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
