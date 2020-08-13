Grace Arlene Little, 82, of Acme, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Acme and was a daughter of the late Merle and Agnes Gertrude Shawley Keslar. Arlene was a loving wife, mother and sister. She liked gardening and making rugs. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family, her husband of 54 years, Arthur G. Little; her son, Arthur Denny Little and wife Vanessa, of Greensburg; her siblings, Betty Lovis, of Mt. Pleasant, Nancy Wiltrout and husband John, of Mt. Pleasant, Francis Mowry, of Derry, Luella Scarivere, of Mt. Pleasant, and Joann Klink, of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Little, and two brothers, Jake and William Keslar. Family and friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. A committal service and interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Acme. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.