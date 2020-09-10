1/
G. Cameron Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share G.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Cameron Murray passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, at age 57. Cameron was the son of Gerald B. Murray and was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Delle Donne Murray, of Penn Hills. A graduate of Penn Hills High School, Cameron worked in manufacturing and food service. Cameron was always ready with a funny comment or one of his long list of sayings. No family gathering was complete without a "Cameronism" or an offering to buy pizza for everybody after a big meal. For his family, this tradition was no less a part of the holiday than the Christmas tree or the turkey dinner. He is survived by his sisters, Debbie (Ted) Zakrzweski and Laura (Jim) Carlin. He was a beloved uncle to Kristin (Dwight) Shannon, Kelsey (Anthony) Saunders, Ian (Ashley) Carlin and Elizabeth Carlin and great uncle to Emarie, Saylor and Emilia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved