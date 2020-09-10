Gerald Cameron Murray passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, at age 57. Cameron was the son of Gerald B. Murray and was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Delle Donne Murray, of Penn Hills. A graduate of Penn Hills High School, Cameron worked in manufacturing and food service. Cameron was always ready with a funny comment or one of his long list of sayings. No family gathering was complete without a "Cameronism" or an offering to buy pizza for everybody after a big meal. For his family, this tradition was no less a part of the holiday than the Christmas tree or the turkey dinner. He is survived by his sisters, Debbie (Ted) Zakrzweski and Laura (Jim) Carlin. He was a beloved uncle to Kristin (Dwight) Shannon, Kelsey (Anthony) Saunders, Ian (Ashley) Carlin and Elizabeth Carlin and great uncle to Emarie, Saylor and Emilia.



