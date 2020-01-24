|
Dr. G. Edward Lewis passed over Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He is survived by Duane Cochran, nephew, (Monica); Donna Williamson, niece (Howard); Gerald E. Cochran, brother-in-law; and Bruce and Susan Wadsworth, long-time caregivers. He held a Ph.D. degree from Cornell University and worked in business and industry as a management and tax consultant, as a founder of Acme Plastic Enterprises, as a co-owner of Latrobe Pie Shoppe and as a partner in Wetlands Construction Inc. He served many others in a variety of capacities and was a true entrepreneur. Ed always said that he led a blessed life and was very appreciative of having been able to travel to and visit 76 countries. He served as chair of the Westmoreland-Fayette Private Industry Council; president of the Westmoreland-Fayette Council; BSA; member of the National Advisory Council, BSA; and chair of the Westmoreland County Citizens Advisory Board (County Parks) among other charitable organizations.
There will be no viewing or public service, but friends may contact the KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME at 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, PA 15944, (www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.) to express happy condolences, light a candle or send flowers. Deacon David Maida will conduct a brief service of committal at the gravesite in the Germany Lutheran Cemetery off Route 259 in New Florence.
Donations may be sent to the Westmoreland Fayette Council, BSA, 2 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601 or to the Westmoreland County Parks CAB, 194 Donohue Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 24, 2020