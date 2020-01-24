Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
(724) 235-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for G. Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. G. Edward Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. G. Edward Lewis Obituary
Dr. G. Edward Lewis passed over Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He is survived by Duane Cochran, nephew, (Monica); Donna Williamson, niece (Howard); Gerald E. Cochran, brother-in-law; and Bruce and Susan Wadsworth, long-time caregivers. He held a Ph.D. degree from Cornell University and worked in business and industry as a management and tax consultant, as a founder of Acme Plastic Enterprises, as a co-owner of Latrobe Pie Shoppe and as a partner in Wetlands Construction Inc. He served many others in a variety of capacities and was a true entrepreneur. Ed always said that he led a blessed life and was very appreciative of having been able to travel to and visit 76 countries. He served as chair of the Westmoreland-Fayette Private Industry Council; president of the Westmoreland-Fayette Council; BSA; member of the National Advisory Council, BSA; and chair of the Westmoreland County Citizens Advisory Board (County Parks) among other charitable organizations.
There will be no viewing or public service, but friends may contact the KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME at 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, PA 15944, (www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.) to express happy condolences, light a candle or send flowers. Deacon David Maida will conduct a brief service of committal at the gravesite in the Germany Lutheran Cemetery off Route 259 in New Florence.
Donations may be sent to the Westmoreland Fayette Council, BSA, 2 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601 or to the Westmoreland County Parks CAB, 194 Donohue Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -