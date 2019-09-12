|
G. Thomas "Fuzzy" Magill, 83, a lifelong resident of Youngwood, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born June 24, 1936, in Youngwood, a son of the late Thomas M. and V. Ruth (Kunkle) Magill. He graduated from Youngwood High School in 1954, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football. He enlisted in the Navy and served four years, which led to countless stories after he returned. He was employed by West Penn Power as a lineman for 39 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Youngwood. He coached youth baseball from little league through American Legion. He was groundskeeper for Youngwood ball fields for many years. He was an avid golfer, bowler, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed telling stories and making others laugh. He was the owner/operator of Magill Door and Wood, a residential garage door and replacement windows company. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosemarie (Shimko) Magill; four children, Brenda Magill Buerger and husband, R. Todd, of Ligonier, Dr. Bradley J. Magill and wife, Teresa, of Punxsutawney, Beth A. Fluke and husband, Rustin, of Ligonier, and Brooke M. Kapustik and husband, David, of Lower Burrell; and five grandchildren, whose activities he loved supporting, Thomas, Alexandria and Noah Magill and Ryan Buerge and Collin Fluke. Besides his parents, he preceded in death by a sister, Carol Magill Wile.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Additional viewing will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in St. Luke's Lutheran Church. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Peter Nordby officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, where military funeral rites will be accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Association.
Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 126 N. Fourth St., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019