|
|
G. Wesley Dickson, 90, of Edgewood, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. He was the loving father of Elizabeth Cowie (James) and Bruce Dickson (Kathy); and cherished "Papap" to eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was president of his senior class at Gallaudet College and past president of Pittsburgh Association for the Deaf. He was a student, teacher, and board member emeritus at Western PA School for the Deaf. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice.
Services are private. Arrangements are by WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC., 412-731-5001.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 22, 2019