Gabrielle D. Heming
Gabrielle Danae Heming, 21, of Bolivar, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, at home, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a brave three-year battle with cancer. Gabby was preceded in death by her grandfather, Francis Plouse. Gabby is survived by her parents, James and Melissa Heming, of Bolivar, and Kathleen Plouse Heming and her fiance, Scott Eckenrode, of Carroltown; and siblings, James Heming II, of Robinson, and Caleb Wetherson, of Carroltown. She is also survived by grandparents, James and Tunnie Heming, of Robinson, Roger and Cathy Melville, of Annville, and Gertrude Plouse, of Johnstown. Gabby was also blessed to be married to the love of her life, Gavin Strong, of Seward. She also had wonderful in-laws, Matthew and Heather Strong; and brother-in-law, Aidan Strong, all also of Seward. In addition, she was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including her sorority sisters of Sigma Kappa. Gabby was a student first at Lock Haven University, then Indiana University of Pennsylvania, studying psychology so she could help others diagnosed with cancer like herself. She was formerly employed at Idlewild Park in the retail department. Gabby volunteered for the Salvation Army where she helped with the after-school program in Lock Haven. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at RICHARD C. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Scott Klimke. Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations cam be made in Gabby's memory to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MFR) by visiting https://melanoma.org, or by sending a donation to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Richard C Stuart Funeral Home
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richard C Stuart Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Richard C Stuart Funeral Home
