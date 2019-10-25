|
Gage Riley Blanish, 22, of Ruffs Dale, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born July 20, 1997, in Greensburg, a son of Scott A. Blanish and Tracy L. (Yuhas) Blanish, of Ruffs Dale. Gage was a 2016 graduate of Yough High School and of Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. He was a member of Rillton Volunteer Fire Department. A hunter and fisherman, he loved quad racing with his brother. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Weston Bourne, of West Newton; a brother, Travis Blanish and wife, Stacey, of Rillton; a sister, Keelea Blanish, of Ruffs Dale; three nephews, Riley, Aiden and Eli; maternal grandparents, Robert and Carmella Yuhas, of West Newton; paternal grandmother, Mildred Blanish, of Smithton; maternal great-grandmother, Miriam Zalewski, of Monongahela; and paternal great-grandmother, Genieve Cunningham, of Hunker. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Terry Blanish.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Donations and condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 25, 2019