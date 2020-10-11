1/
Garin F. Vesely
1945 - 2020-09-25
Garin F. "Gary" Vesely, 75, of Delmont, formerly of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was born Feb. 10, 1945, in Charleroi, son of the late Joseph and Mary Simala Vesely. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra F. Vesely; and two sons, Nathan G. and Nicholas J. Vesely. Prior to retirement, he was a special education teacher for the Pittsburgh Public School District for over 35 years. He was also the athletic director at Schenley High School. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville and was a veteran of the Army Reserve. Gary is survived by a granddaughter, Madison Vesely; two brothers, Gerard (Jenice) Vesely, of Nottingham Township, and Norbert (Donna) Vesely, of Monessen; longtime friends, F. Charles "Charlie" and Geraldine "Gina" Venturella, of Clymer; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held for Gary and his wife, Sandy, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 410 N. Fourth St., Indiana, PA 15701. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
