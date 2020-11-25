1/
Garnet Y. Depner
1932 - 2020
Garnet Y. Depner, 88, of Jeannette, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at home. She was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Knox, Pa., a daughter of the late Ray P. and Stella (Toy) Campbell. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a real estate agent and was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church. Garnet was also an avid duplicate bridge player, where she was a ruby life master. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wile, a son, Ray C. Wile, and a sister, Lois Schrecengost. She is survived by her children, Rhea Jean Thompson and her husband, James, of Jeannette, Ronald Earl Wile, of Indiana, Pa., Robin Davidson and her husband, Jack, of Hartwell, Ga., Rhonda Wile and her husband, Richard Galbreath, of St. Mary's, W.Va., and Richard F. Wile, of Lakeworth, Fla., 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visitwww.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
