Gary A. Bair, 61, of Shenandoah, Iowa, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Iowa. He was born May 25, 1959, a son of Donald Bair, of Jeannette, and Marlene Perry, of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Wilda Bair, stepfather, Galen Perry and a stepsister, Rachel Thompson. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Charlie Bair, of Greensburg; a sister, Teresa Bair, of Iowa; nieces and nephews, TJ (Janelle) Ranous, Tiffany (Zack) Hornak, Cassie Johnson, Carissa Gunderson and Jacob Bair; and great-nephews, Brantley Gunderson, Levi, Ethan, and Asher Hornak. All funeral arrangements took place in Iowa.



