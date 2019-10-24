|
Gary A. Freeman, 68, of Pittsburgh, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 11, 1951, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late John G. and Viola M. (Boone) Freeman. He was a graduate of Norwin High School, Class of 1969, and was a Marine veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed sports and was a Pittsburgh sports fan. He is survived by his siblings, Donna Lee (Robert) Miller, of Connecticut, John G. Freeman II and Donald C. (Mary) Freeman, both of Florida, Robert S. Freeman, of North Huntingdon, and Margie L. (Jeff) Miller, of Texas; also nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mars Hill Cemetery. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019