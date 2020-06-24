Gary B. Uncapher
1951 - 2020
Gary B. Uncapher, 69, of Washington Township, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at AHN Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born March 6, 1951, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of the late Donald and Helen M. (Benninger) Uncapher. Gary was a 1971 graduate of Kiski Area High School and was employed as a fork lift operator for Chelsea Building Products in Oakmont for several years, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and riding motorcycles. Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laura J. (Bostard) Uncapher; son, Andrew J. "A.J." (Krstyle) Uncapher, of Allegheny Township; granddaughters, Natalie A.and Mia M. Uncapher, of Allegheny Township; brothers, Dennis Uncapher, of Apollo, Donald (LaRue) Uncapher, of East Vandergrift, Tracy (Annie Catanese) Uncapher, of Russelton; sister, Bronwyn (Daniel) Pityk, of Leechburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo, with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gary's memory to the Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.
