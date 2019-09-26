Home

Gary E. Taylor


Gary E. Taylor Obituary
Gary E. Taylor, 78, of Central City, Pa., died in his home Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Greensburg, the son of John S. and Bette B. Taylor. He was preceded in death by parents and brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Ruth "Sam" Strenski, and sisters, Barbara Caughey, of Greensburg, Cathy LeBar, of Oklahoma, and Deborah Williams, of Colorado; and is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and in-laws. Gary was a Navy veteran, lumberjack, newspaper reporter, coal miner and professional golfer.
Private arrangements are in charge of MULCAHY FUNERAL HOME, Central City.
www.mulcahyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 26, 2019
