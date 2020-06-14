Gary G. Bortz
1940 - 2020
Gary G. Bortz, 79, of Export, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in AHN Forbes Hospital Monroeville, with his loving family by his side. He was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Salem Township and raised by his grandparents, the late Marion and Alice (Bash) Bortz. Gary was a truck driver for Matlack Trucking for 31 years before he retired, and worked on the family farm. He was an Army veteran and an avid hunter. Surviving is his beloved wife, Joanne (Sinan) Bortz; two loving sons, Jeffrey Bortz, of Export, and Brian (Lisa) Bortz, of Penn Township; two adored grandchildren, Brian Bortz Jr., and Christina Bortz; and his faithful dog, Max; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles, with military honors accorded by the Greensburg V.F.W. Post #33 Honor Guard. To order flowers, for directions or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
JUN
17
Service
11:00 AM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
