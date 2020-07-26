1/
Gary Heasley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Heasley, 83, formerly of Jeannette, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Gary was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Jeannette, to Jacob Heasley and Emma (Comeau) Opitek. He graduated from Jeannette High School in 1955 and married Lorraine DePonte. He was an industrial arts teacher for Norwin School District in North Huntington for 30 years. Gary was an active member of Harold Zion Lutheran Church in Greensburg. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at Smithville Mennonite Church, and will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/SMCsermons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smithville Mennonite Church, 6097 Akron Road, Smithville, OH 44677. Full obituary and online registry at www.aublefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Smithville Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Smithville Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved