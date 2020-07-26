Gary Heasley, 83, formerly of Jeannette, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Gary was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Jeannette, to Jacob Heasley and Emma (Comeau) Opitek. He graduated from Jeannette High School in 1955 and married Lorraine DePonte. He was an industrial arts teacher for Norwin School District in North Huntington for 30 years. Gary was an active member of Harold Zion Lutheran Church in Greensburg. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. at Smithville Mennonite Church, and will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/SMCsermons
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smithville Mennonite Church, 6097 Akron Road, Smithville, OH 44677. Full obituary and online registry at www.aublefuneralhome.com
.