Gary John O'Neill, 65, of Driftwood, passed away, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. He was born Sept. 19, 1953, in Braddock, a son of the late Robert and Margaret (Uram) O'Neill. He was a member of the Emporium Moose Lodge 368, the Sinnemahoning Sportmen's Club and the May Hollow Sportsmen's Club. Gary enjoyed golfing and was a member at the Emporium Country Club. He retired from more than 40 years of service for Texas Eastern Products Pipeline as a pipeline field technician. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael O'Neill. Surviving are his wife, Sandy (Jones) O'Neill; children, Arron, Corey and Tara O'Neill; sisters, Peggy Tamewitz and Marlene Humenycky; sister-in-law, Adrienne O'Neill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where additional visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday. Family and friends will also be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the BARNETT FUNERAL HOME, 207 E. Fourth St., Emporium. Private interment will be in Gilmore Cemetery, Grove Township.
For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 11 to June 12, 2019
