Gary L. Marshall, 73, of Harrison Township, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. Gary was born May 28, 1947, in Tarentum, to the late Edwin A. and Elizabeth L. Pilston Marshall. He graduated from Har-Brack High School, class of 1965. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War. He retired in 2012 after 34 years of service as a sergeant with the Harrison Township Police Department. Most recently, he was employed as a constable out of District Magistrate Carolyn Bengel's office. For many years, he was the owner and operator of Marshall's Gasoline. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Brackenridge. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. He was the current president of the South Buffalo Township Recreational Association. Gary is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia "Patty" (Schoen) Marshall; his daughter, Melissa (Ed Marx) Marshall; his brother, Mark (Michelle) Marshall Sr.; his godson, Mark (Shannon) Marshall Jr.; parents-in-law, Raymond and Patricia Ameel; sister-in-law, Victoria (Michael) Kovacs; brothers-in-law, William (Shirley) Schoen, Raymond (Susan) Ameel and Michael (Susan) Ameel; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his niece, Heatherlyn Marshall. Family and friends are invited from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, with the Rev. Greg Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion of Plum Borough Post 980. Due to the state guidelines and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and a face mask is asked to be worn when entering the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org/donate/
.