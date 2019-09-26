Home

Gary Lee Wallace, 72, of Westmoreland County, peacefully passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Linda Marie Wallace for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and driving his antique cars. He worked at IDL for many years, making prototypes for many companies. He was a loving father and husband. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Linda Marie Wallace; two children, Darren L. Wallace and JoAnn (Michael Comito) Wallace; two grandchildren, Ralph and Henry Comito; two sisters, Helen (Jim) Zilen and Delores Heckman; one brother, James (Tawnie) Wallace; and a dear cousin, Audrey Pratt. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Alice Wolff and Betty Ringer.
Funeral arrangements are by ALL COUNTIES CREMATION SERVICES, 164 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, PA 15317, 724-705-4580. Services will be done privately by the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 26, 2019
