Gary P. Sweeney
1942 - 2020
Gary Paul Sweeney, 78, of Level Green, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Gary was born July 29, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Wallace and Katherine (McWalter) Sweeney. Gary was a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam War. Gary was a retired electrical engineer with Hewlett-Packard/Agilent Technologies/Phillips. He served his community by being a member and volunteer of the Level Green Fire Department for almost 50 years of service. He was a longtime supporter of the American Red Cross, the Westmoreland County Food Bank and he graciously donated his platelets on a regular basis. Gary helped anyone who asked. He helped numerous neighbors and friends with home maintenance and repairs. He passed his love of animals onto his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Styles. Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Huntley) Sweeney; his children, Shawn Sweeney, of Level Green, Darren Sweeney (Lisa), of Rocky River, Ohio, and Ryan Sweeney (Laurie Beth), of Columbus, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Margaret, William, John'Tay and Tyasia. At Gary's request, there will be no visitation or services. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the "Gary Sweeney Level Green Volunteer Fire Department Legacy Fund" at: https://tinyurl.com/y4pkgocb. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
