1/1
Gary R. Baginski
1944 - 2020-09-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Ronald Baginski, 75, of Penn Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Jeannette and was the son of the late Martin and Anna Matiska Baginski. Prior to his retirement, Gary was employed by the Waste Management Co. and a member of the Local Teamsters Union. He was a social member of the Valley Hunting Club and enjoyed playing cards, with poker as his preferred game. Gary also enjoyed dancing, especially the polka. Most of all, Gary appreciated spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by an infant son, Michael Baginski; an infant granddaughter, Holly Gawlas; a sister, Carol Watkins; his mother- and father-in-law, Martha and Leonard Smith; a nephew, Mark Williams; brothers-in-law, William Dudley Watkins, Freeman Williams and John L. Smith; and a sister-in-law, Patricia A. Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha "Jane" Smith Baginski; his children, Robert "Bobby" Baginski, of Jeannette, Lori Gawlas, of Ocean Grove, N.J., Brian Baginski and wife Cathey, of Chicago Ill., Aaron Baginski and fiancee Pam McCallum, of Waynesboro, Pa., and Traci DiGioia and husband Andrew, of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Allison and Matthew Tack, Amanda Baginski, Samantha Gawlas and Owen and Maxwell Henderson; a great-granddaughter, Kellan Tack; step-grandsons, Luke and Matthew DiGioia; a step-great-granddaughter, Henley Tack; sisters-in-law Phyllis Williams, of Jeannette, and Nancy Smith, of Greensburg; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, good friends and neighbors. Gary's family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the Three Rivers Hospice nurses and staff for all of their kind and compassionate care. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. Gary's funeral service, officiated by Christopher Morris, and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Drive, Suite 200, Monroeville, PA 15146, or to a charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the entire Baginski family. May you find comfort and peace through wonderful memories and love.
Shereen Stutz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved