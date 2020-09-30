Gary Ronald Baginski, 75, of Penn Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Jeannette and was the son of the late Martin and Anna Matiska Baginski. Prior to his retirement, Gary was employed by the Waste Management Co. and a member of the Local Teamsters Union. He was a social member of the Valley Hunting Club and enjoyed playing cards, with poker as his preferred game. Gary also enjoyed dancing, especially the polka. Most of all, Gary appreciated spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by an infant son, Michael Baginski; an infant granddaughter, Holly Gawlas; a sister, Carol Watkins; his mother- and father-in-law, Martha and Leonard Smith; a nephew, Mark Williams; brothers-in-law, William Dudley Watkins, Freeman Williams and John L. Smith; and a sister-in-law, Patricia A. Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha "Jane" Smith Baginski; his children, Robert "Bobby" Baginski, of Jeannette, Lori Gawlas, of Ocean Grove, N.J., Brian Baginski and wife Cathey, of Chicago Ill., Aaron Baginski and fiancee Pam McCallum, of Waynesboro, Pa., and Traci DiGioia and husband Andrew, of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Allison and Matthew Tack, Amanda Baginski, Samantha Gawlas and Owen and Maxwell Henderson; a great-granddaughter, Kellan Tack; step-grandsons, Luke and Matthew DiGioia; a step-great-granddaughter, Henley Tack; sisters-in-law Phyllis Williams, of Jeannette, and Nancy Smith, of Greensburg; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, good friends and neighbors. Gary's family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the Three Rivers Hospice nurses and staff for all of their kind and compassionate care. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. Gary's funeral service, officiated by Christopher Morris, and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Three Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Drive, Suite 200, Monroeville, PA 15146, or to a charity of one's choice
.