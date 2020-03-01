Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
Forest Hills, PA
Gary R. D'Orazio


1949 - 2020
Gary R. D'Orazio Obituary
Gary R. D'Orazio, 70, of Forest Hills, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, following a brief illness. His final days were spent surrounded by family, reminiscing and watching classic movies. Gary was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Pittsburgh to the late Orlando Raymond "Ray" and Angeline Mary "Mary" (D'Alfonso) D'Orazio. He was the beloved brother of Josephine "Joanne" (Frank) Bednarofsky, of North Huntingdon; cherished uncle of Sara Bednarofsky, of North Huntingdon, and Mark (Trish) Bednarofsky, of Manor; and loved great-uncle of Joseph and Logan. Gary attended St. Maurice Grade School, starting a lifelong membership and connection to his parish family. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 90 of Forest Hills, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a 1968 graduate of Churchill High School, where he was an honor student and member of the football team. He was a 1972 graduate of Penn State, where he studied industrial engineering and was a resident assistant. After employment in Venezuela for two years, he returned the United States to enlist in the Army. Gary was always known to be a helper. Much of his professional life was in the service industry before retiring to become a caretaker for his parents. Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek (412-823-9350). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Maurice Church, Forest Hills. Gary will be laid to rest with military honors in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
